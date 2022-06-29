Buoy Beer Has Partnered With Mobile Canners to Keep Packaging Beer Following Building Collapse

If you were worried your neighborhood grocery store would soon run out of Buoy following the brewery’s building collapse in Astoria, rest assured that your supply of six-packs will be replenished.

Today, the business released an update about its plans to move forward, which includes getting back to canning with the help of Cascadia Canning and Craft Canning + Bottling.

Buoy began working with the two mobile packagers last week as a temporary solution while it figures out long-term plans for its primary building. That means one less disruption in the chain of networks that gets the company’s Czech-style Pilsners and IPAs in your fridge.

Buoy Beer Mobile canning. Photo courtesy of Buoy Beer.

For Buoy, the stopgap is just another quick pivot—a move it has gotten more than used to.

“After the last few years, I don’t think there’s much that our team can’t handle,” co-founder David Kroening stated in a press release. “I continue to be amused by their determination and how quickly they’ve gotten beer production and a restaurant back up and running. To be canning beer one week after losing half of the production facility and opening a summer pub downtown on the Riverwalk this past weekend is pretty astounding.”

Buoy’s new pop-up, located in the renovated Astoria Food Hub, also now has the assistance of the brewery’s food cart.

Dubbed “Buoy Too,” the mobile kitchen was not damaged in the June 14 building collapse on a pier above the Columbia River. It will serve salads along with a handful of small plates while staff work on launching a larger kitchen at the temporary site.

“When we walked into the newly remodeled Astoria Food Hub space, it was obvious this is where we needed to be,” Kroening added. “Partnering with such a community-minded entity is a natural fit for us. We’re lucky there was an open space, and we look forward to working with the rest of the new tenants as they begin to move in this year.”