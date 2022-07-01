Ecliptic Brewing Has Temporarily Closed Its Moon Room

Ecliptic Moon Room Ecliptic has a food cart that will sell sandwiches at the Moon Room. Photo by Andi Prewitt.

The persistent worker shortage has temporarily shut down a popular Portland brewery’s satellite location.

Starting July 1, Ecliptic’s Moon Room at 930 SE Oak St. will be closed until further notice. The business announced the news on its Facebook page this afternoon.

“Due to staffing challenges over the course of this year, we have decided to focus our resources on one location—the Mothership—at this time,” the post stated. “This was a hard decision to make, but our goal is to provide great guest and employee experiences, and this is our best route forward.”

The tap house, located in the former Base Camp Brewing facility, officially opened last November. The company started brewing beer in the Moon Room even earlier than that, and hosted a small industry and media happy hour in October.

Ecliptic gave the former occupant’s campsite-themed space a complete remodel, which included a new modern bartop, custom-made tables and a large mural stretching across most of the walls. The business described the Moon Room as “darker and moodier” than the flagship brewery and restaurant on North Cook Street, an aesthetic meant to evoke conditions on Earth’s natural satellite. The design also continues the brand’s space theme, reflecting founder and brewmaster John Harris’ passion for astronomy.

The brewery said that it hoped to eventually reopen the Moon Room as an event space, so it appears as though its time as an open-to-the-public taproom may be over.