Migration Brewing Is Opening a Beer Garden Inside Tigard’s Washington Square Mall

Migration Brewing is reinstating its status as a mall rat.

The 12-year-old company announced today that it will open an outlet inside Tigard’s Washington Square. This is the second indoor shopping center Migration has launched in following the 2018 holiday pop-up at Lloyd Center. The latter location proved to be so successful, it lasted well after the Christmas shopping season—its intended lifespan—until 2020.

The Washington Square operation is described as a beer garden perched above Center Court, which is where you’ll traditionally find holiday displays, like sets for photos with Santa and the Easter Bunny along with lines filled with kids both delighted and horrified.

The mall, which has already added Migration to its online directory, placed the bar near the top of the escalators between gag gift emporium Spencer’s and apparel retailer Forever 21. Most of the rest of the floor is rounded out by food court staples, which means you finally have the opportunity to pair a Migration classic like Straight Outta Portland IPA with a plate of piping hot orange chicken from the nearby Panda Express.

Over the last several years, despite the pandemic, Migration has rapidly expanded, opening a rooftop bar on the new nine-story Canvas office building across from Providence Park in 2020 followed by its first North Portland site inside the space that once housed Hopworks Urban Brewery’s BikeBar in 2021. The rooftop space is not operating this year (and may never return), but the Washington Square location brings the number of Migrations to five, including the Northeast Glisan flagship, the Gresham production facility and the Saturday Market booth.

Mall drinking commences Thursday, July 21.