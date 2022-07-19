Binary Brewing Opens Its Pub and Production Facility in Beaverton This Week

Starting today, you can sit and have a beer inside Beaverton’s newest production brewery.

Binary Brewing officially opens to the public on Tuesday, July 19 at 12375 SW Broadway Street in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

The space may be familiar to anyone who ordered cakes for special occasions at Beaverton Bakery. It used to house the business until it closed in 2018 after nearly a century in operation. We stress may be familiar because the Binary team completely refurbished the building, taking it “down to studs and gravel,” co-owner Josh Johnson tells WW.

The one element that remains as a tribute to the old bakery is a portion of the 1930s era floor near the main entrance—blue-and-gray hand-painted cement that resembles a charming patchwork quilt.

Binary Brewing Photo by Andi Prewitt.

The rest of the space is bright and modern, with design nods to Binary’s computer code theme, like a circuit board pattern that’s repeated on the tables, black bar front and a black-and-gray mural accented by electric blue lines that call to mind Tron. There are other playful touches as well, including a double-helix-like showcase lighting fixture hovering over the bar and a skylight framed in greenery and neon.

Just off of the primary taproom sits a second space with more seating and two pinball machines as well as the doorway to the patio.

Binary Brewing Photo by Andi Prewitt.

The once-tiny brewery—formerly making beer under the Uptown Beer brand—upgraded to a full production facility in order to keep up with demand. The brewery is growing from a 7-barrel brewhouse to a 10-barrel, custom Practical Fusion system—including five 10-barrel unitanks and one 16-barrel tank—enough fermentation vessels to more than quadruple production.

“Brewing these past three years on a very manual 7-barrel system with a limited number of fermenters has been fun, but as our reputation has grown—and especially since we got picked up by Running Man Distribution—demand has outpaced our ability to produce beer,” head brewer and co-owner Roger Wood stated in 2021 when Binary announced the expansion.

Drinkers will have a prime view of all of those new tanks thanks to a large window installed behind the bartop, which peers back into the brewery.

Binary’s initial draft lineup, unveiled at a media and industry preview on July 18, included a stellar Kolsch, a handful of IPAs (both traditional, hazy and a Georgetown collaboration), a Cascadian dark ale, a milk stout and a smoke peated porter.

Binary Brewing Photo by Andi Prewitt.

There is an onsite counter-service kitchen named Megabits Food for Humans that is also run by Binary. The focus is on sliders of all sorts (beef, chicken and vegetarian), but there are also four large salads and a sizable bites menu, which includes steak and chicken bytes, cheese curds, tots, deviled eggs and even a bacon flight.

Doors open today at 5 pm. From there on out, Binary will operate 3-10 pm Monday through Wednesday and noon to 10 pm Thursday through Sunday.