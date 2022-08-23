The Portland Fresh Hop Beer Festival Will Return to Its Typical Venue, Oaks Amusement Park

After relocating to an all open-air venue last year, the Portland Fresh Hops Festival is set to return to its traditional venue: Oaks Amusement Park.

The Oregon Brewers Guild event, now in its 18th year, moved to the Glendoveer Golf Course and its driving range in 2021 after canceling completely in 2020 due to COVID.

At the time, it was the first fest of its kind to require full proof of vaccination for entry, and admission was broken into three separate four-hour periods, allowing organizers to limit the number of attendees per session. Physical distancing was still a precaution that was top of mind as fall approached and COVID cases were on the rise.

The Portland Fresh Hops Festival typically takes place inside a large tent on the amusement park’s grounds, which could have caused concern about air circulation last year. On top of that, Oaks Park pulled the plug on its annual Oktoberfest, scheduled to be held around the same time, because of spiking virus rates, so hosting a different large gathering may not have been in the cards.

Now that much of that is behind us, you can look forward to working your way through some of the dankest, straight-from-the-farm beers the season has to offer within view of the park’s rides. Fresh hop brews are only available during a short period of time, typically beginning in late August through early October, when farmers are harvesting the aromatic cones from towering bines.

“Oregon brewers are very lucky in that they have access to fresh hops from world-renowned hop farmers right here in our backyard,” Oregon Brewers Guild executive director Christina LaRue stated in a press release. “Over the past 18 years, the Portland Fresh Hops Festival has strived to highlight and celebrate these once-a-year beers from Oregon brewers across the state.”

The Guild is also using the opportunity to release the next fresh hop iteration of its State of Excitement Collaboration Series beer. You’ll be able to find it on tap as well as in packages to purchase and take home. Proceeds will be used to support the guild’s Mashing Barriers internship program.

Early bird ticket specials are scheduled to be available online Aug. 29 through Sept. 3. The event itself takes place 4-8 pm Friday, Sept. 30 and noon-8 pm Saturday, Oct. 1.