Prost’s Oktoberfest Returns This Weekend Alongside the Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest

Get ready to pass the boot.

We’re officially in the middle of fall festival drinking season, and after two long years where activities were either prohibited or modified, the parties appear to be back in full force.

Returning to its unaltered form for the first time since 2019 is Prost’s Oktoberfest. The bar at 4237 N Mississippi Ave. will host two nights of celebrations dedicated to Bavarian beer and food. While there was no live music last year, in-person performances are scheduled to return on the evenings of both Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The festival will close with Seattle’s Hammerschlagen, a German punk band that, appropriately, sings about beer.

While you may not be ready to share a communal boot filled with beer (let’s face it, even pre-pandemic it was always a pretty sketchy practice), Prost has special drinking vessels—giant steins—designed for individuals. You can fill those with six special German fest biers that will be on tap for the event.

If it’s fresh hops you seek—and by now you’ve probably noticed those beers starting to show up at taplists across town—you won’t have to travel far to sample dozens this weekend. Prost Marketplace and its outdoor bar Bloodbuzz are the site of the seventh annual Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest, which is entering its final weekend.

On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, the event is hosting its own mini Freshtoberfest, which means you can expect to find pours of German-style brews made with aromatic green cones recently harvested from Willamette Valley farms just about an hour away. Participating producers so far include Baerlic, Level, Von Ebert and Zoiglhaus. Return on Oct. 2 with a growler for any of the draft beer that’s left at the 17-day event. All to-go orders will be priced at a discount.