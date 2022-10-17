Oregon Brewers Are Supporting the State’s Farms With Limited-Edition Beers in October

By simply drinking an Oregon-made beer this month, you can help protect the state’s farms and ranches from being plowed under and developed.

The Oregon Agricultural Trust kicked off its Cheers to the Land campaign with nine breweries on Oct. 12. Those producers, from Barley Brown’s in Baker City to Pelican on the coast, made brand-new beers with hops and grains that were all sourced from within the state’s borders to support those people who are working the land—many carrying on a generations-long family tradition.

While all of the beers will be on tap at the participating breweries, six of the nine were packaged, which means you can still find 16-ounce four-pack cans. The Oregon Agricultural Trust is also hosting a series of events at each brewery through Oct. 21.

While a drive through any rural stretch of Oregon—whether you’re headed south through the Willamette Valley’s hop fields and vineyards, or east across vast swaths of land dedicated to cattle ranching, seems to indicate we have no shortage of farms—the Oregon Agricultural Trust says those properties are vulnerable to development. Indeed, 25 percent of the state’s land is in farms and ranches, an area larger than West Virginia.

However, considering that 64 percent of that property is set to change hands in the next 20 years, as farmers continue to age and retire, only 19 percent of farmers and ranchers have a succession plan in place. With Cheers to the Land, each participating brewery is supporting the nonprofit’s work with a donation of the beers’ proceeds.

Cheers to the Land Ferment Brewing in Hood River. Oregon Agricultural Trust.

“One of the major reasons we have some of the best beer in the world is because Oregon has such fertile farmland,” Oregon Agricultural Trust executive director, Nellie McAdams, stated in a press release. “Our farmers grow 5 percent of all the hops in the world and we have some of the best soil on the planet. But you can’t unpave farmland; once it’s gone it’s gone. So Cheers to the Land both celebrates our farmland and raises awareness about the importance of protecting it for agriculture, forever.”

Here is a list of the remaining brewery events: