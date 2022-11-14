Ecliptic Reopens Its Moon Room After a Four-Month Closure

Ecliptic Moon Room Ecliptic has a food cart that will sell sandwiches at the Moon Room. Photo by Andi Prewitt.

Just when it looked like Ecliptic Brewing’s Moon Room might become a private event space for good, the brewery has announced that it is back up and running as a taproom open to the public.

The taps began flowing once again at the satellite location on Nov. 2 at 930 SE Oak St.

Ecliptic shared news about the relaunch on its Facebook page, indicating that the Moon Room would simplify operations.

“We’re going back to basics here,” the post stated, “serving as a taproom-only space featuring your favorite Ecliptic beers and small bites.”

The persistent worker shortage initially took down the Moon Room, which opened November 2021 inside the former Base Camp Brewing facility. Ecliptic said that it simply didn’t have enough bodies to pour beer and bus tables at the spinoff, so it shuttered the space on July 1, 2022, adding it would only be available for private rentals.

“Due to staffing challenges over the course of this year, we have decided to focus our resources on one location—the Mothership—at this time,” another social media post stated. “This was a hard decision to make, but our goal is to provide great guest and employee experiences, and this is our best route forward.”

The Moon Room 2.0 features an expanded selection of Ecliptic’s liquid offerings as well as a very small food menu, but everything that pairs perfectly with beer, such as candied curry almonds, marinated olives and a pimento cheese ball.

The Moon Room is open 4-10 pm Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday as well as 4-11 pm Friday and Saturday. Minors are not allowed, but well-behaved dogs are welcome on the sizable patio.