Migration Brewing’s Saturday Market Pop-Up Is Open for the Season

You can once again shop for foraged meditative herb bundles and psychedelic hand-carved candles and enjoy a quality craft beer during the process.

Migration Brewing reopened its beer garden at Portland Saturday Market this month, marking its third year at the popular tourist attraction.

Located at 2 SW Naito Parkway, the pop-up will serve the company’s core beers, like Straight Outta Portland IPA and Mo-Haze-Ic, on draft from 11 am to 5 pm every Saturday from March through December, when the market’s season comes to an end. You can also expect to find packaged beverages available for purchase to take home.

Migration Brewing Saturday Market

“We’re really excited to be working with Saturday Market again at one of the most quintessential Portland experiences,” CEO McKean Banzer-Lausberg stated in a press release. “The partnership has gotten stronger every year and we look forward to a successful 2023.”

Migration is no stranger to opening pop-ups in creative spaces.

Last summer, the company launched an outlet inside Tigard’s Washington Square. It was the second indoor shopping center Migration launched in following the 2018 holiday pop-up at Lloyd Center. The latter location proved to be so successful it lasted well after the Christmas shopping season—its intended lifespan—until 2020.

The Washington Square operation, situated in the second-floor food court between the escalators, has since wrapped up.