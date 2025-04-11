Here are the Winners for Oregon Beer Awards 2025

The Oregon Beer Awards 10th anniversary, held on April 10, were celebrated with a sold-out night at Revolution Hall. This year included 1046 Entries from 99 Breweries, with West Coast IPA having the most entries clocking in at 68, while Fresh Hop IPA and Pale Ale came in at 62.
Hops and hopes were high for the ceremony. It was a big night for pFriem, the Brewery took home seven medals, and the award for Large Brewery of the year, while Brujos won Best New Brewery for their space that opened last year.
See the full list of winners below:
THE WINNERS
Best New Brewery: Brujos Brewing
Best Bottle Shop: Belmont Station
Best Beer Bar or Taphouse: The Beermongers
Best Brewpub Experience: Fort George Brewery
Best Branding and Labels: Obelisk Beer
Craft Advocate of the Year: Jamie Floyd
Regional Brewing Company of the Year
North Coast: Fort George Brewery
Willamette: Block 15 Brewing
Central: pFriem Family Brewers
Eastern: Barley Brown’s Beer
Southern: Arch Rock Brewing
Brewery of the Year
Small: Terranaut Beer
Medium: ColdFire Brewing
Large: pFriem Family Brewers
Sessionable Hoppy Beers
GOLD: Pale, pFriem Family Brewers
SILVER: XPA, pFriem Family Brewers
BRONZE: Breakside Total Entertainment Forevet, Breakside Brewery
American IPA
GOLD: Lichen Grand Fir Brewing
SILVER: IPA, pFriem Family Brewers
BRONZE: Tropic Pines, Bend Brewing Company
Hazy or Juicy IPA
GOLD: 3way IPA, Fort George Brewery
SILVER: Populus, Brujos Brewing
BRONZE: Spelt Heazy, Hetty Alice Brewing Company
Imperial India Pale Ale
GOLD: Gastropod, Grand Fir Brewing
SILVER: Triple IPA, pFriem Family Brewers
BRONZE: High Desert Diesel, Sunriver Brewing Company
Dark Hoppy Beers
GOLD: Crux Stout, Crux Fermentation Project
SILVER: Breakside Cheat Codes, Breakside Brewery
BRONZE: Midnight Shenanigans, Deschutes Brewery
Golden, Blonde, and Other Light Ales
GOLD: Toby, Living Haus Beer Co
SILVER: CREAM Ale, Deschutes Brewery
BRONZE: Breakside Double Hockey Sticks, Breakside Brewery
Barrel-Aged Stouts
GOLD: Breakside Somebody New in the Old West, Breakside Brewery
SILVER: Oak & Ember, Alesong Brewing and Blending
BRONZE: Imperial Stout 2024, Ferment Brewing Company
Fruit Beers
GOLD: Raspberried at Sea, Pelican Brewing Company
SILVER: Wood Series: Hawaiian Imperial Stout, Sunriver Brewing Company
BRONZE: Shield Maiden Raspberry Saison, Viking Brewing Company
Experimental Beers and Specialty Beverages
GOLD: Karo Ya Maro, Terranaut Beer
SILVER: Cult Icon, Ginger Cult
BRONZE: Citra Drop Hop Water, Public Coast Brewing Company
Dark German and European Lagers
GOLD: Secret Secret, Wayfinder Beer
SILVER: Forever Time, Bend Brewing Company
BRONZE: Book Club Black Lager, Heater Allen/Gold Dot Beer
International Lagers
GOLD: Shinbatsu Japanese-Style Lager, Oak Union Brewing
SILVER: Mosca, Great Notion Brewing
BRONZE: Sweep the Leg, Level Beer
Classic UK Styles
GOLD: Leave It, B, Terranaut Beer
SILVER: Velvet Organic ESB, Hopworks Brewery
BRONZE: Fuggle Around, Worthy Brewing
Classic North American Styles
GOLD: Upside Brown Ale, Falling Sky Brewing
SILVER: Rewind IPA, Hetty Alice Brewing Company
BRONZE: Fuzztail, Sunriver Brewing Company
Fresh Hop Pale Ales and India Pale Ales
GOLD: Dino, Living Haus Beer Co
SILVER: Fresh Hop Splishy IPA, Baerlic Beer Company
BRONZE: Fresh Hop Mosaic Mega Pint, Bend Brewing Company
Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales
GOLD: Fresh Hop Sector 7, Von Ebert Brewing
SILVER: Fresh Hop Fields of Green, Fort George Brewery
BRONZE: Set Freshies To Haze, StormBreaker Brewing
Other Fresh Hop Beers
GOLD: Cones of Lorien, Binary Brewing
SILVER: Fresh Hop Green Idol, Oak Union Brewing
BRONZE: Fresh Hopped Italian Pils, Hetty Alice Brewing Company
Strong Beers
GOLD: Sparkling Lager, Wayfinder Beer
SILVER: Bucket Hat Bobby English Barley Wine, Away Days Brewing Co.
BRONZE: Cavatica Stout, Fort George Brewery
Stout and Porter
GOLD: Opacus Oatmeal Stout, StormBreaker Brewing
SILVER: Docklands Baltic Porter, Away Days Brewing Co.
BRONZE: Breakside Black Swift Stout, Breakside Brewery
Belgian, German Wheat, and Traditional Brett Beers
GOLD: Double Cross, Crux Fermentation Project
SILVER: Meet Your Maker, Monkless Belgian Ales
BRONZE: Breakside White, Breakside Brewery
Barrel-Aged Beers
GOLD: Longest NIght Port Barrel, McMenamins Edgefield Brewery
SILVER: Sometimes Things Take Longer, Fort George Brewery
BRONZE: Cinnamon Roll Maestro, Alesong Brewing and Blending
Coffee and Smoke Beers
GOLD: Bamberg Obsession, McMenamins Old Saint Francis School
SILVER: Midnight Flyer, Bevel Craft Brewing
BRONZE: Pipe Dream, Oregon City Brewing Co.
American Sour Beers
GOLD: Adventure Island, Level Beer
SILVER: Tarty to the Party Marionberry Sour Ale, Wild Ride Brewing
BRONZE: Slap & Pickle, Freebridge Brewing
Fruited Mixed Culture Beers
GOLD: whoopie pie, nebuleus
SILVER: ColdFire/UPRIGHT Kriek Arpeggio, ColdFire Brewing
BRONZE: Coming To Fruition: Cherry, Oregon City Brewing Co.
Hoppy Lagers
GOLD: Che Figata, Sunriver Brewing Company
SILVER: Green Idol West Coast Pilsner, Oak Union Brewing
BRONZE: West Coast Pilsner, pFriem Family Brewers
West Coast IPA
GOLD: Lava Lamp Potluck, Ruse Brewing
SILVER: Breakside Bayside IPA, Breakside Brewery
BRONZE: No Whammies, Sunriver Brewing Company
Light German and European Lagers
GOLD: 10° of Kevin Bacon, Oregon City Brewing Co.
SILVER: Gold Dot Helles, Heater Allen/Gold Dot Beer
BRONZE: Czech Lager, pFriem Family Brewers
Red Beers
GOLD: Diablo Rojo, Boneyard Beer
SILVER: Amber Lager, Upright Brewing
BRONZE: MacPelican’s Scottish Style Ale, Pelican Brewing Company
Mixed Culture Beers
GOLD: can we please just get this over with, nebuleus
SILVER: Elisabeth, ColdFire Brewing
BRONZE: Farmhouse, The Ale Apothecary
Flavored Beers
GOLD: Chili Beer, Calapooia Brewing Co.
SILVER: Munchies, Great Notion Brewing
BRONZE: Trainsong Saison: Cardamom & Chamomile, Oakshire Brewing Co
Pilsner
GOLD: Czech Pils, ColdFire Brewing
SILVER: Pilsner, pFriem Family Brewers
BRONZE: Pizza City, Ruse Brewing