Here are the Winners for Oregon Beer Awards 2025

The Oregon Beer Awards 10th anniversary, held on April 10, were celebrated with a sold-out night at Revolution Hall. This year included 1046 Entries from 99 Breweries, with West Coast IPA having the most entries clocking in at 68, while Fresh Hop IPA and Pale Ale came in at 62.

Hops and hopes were high for the ceremony. It was a big night for pFriem, the Brewery took home seven medals, and the award for Large Brewery of the year, while Brujos won Best New Brewery for their space that opened last year.

Block 15 Celebrates their win backstage Oregon Beer Awards 2025 (Anna Zusman)

See the full list of winners below:

THE WINNERS

Best New Brewery: Brujos Brewing

Best Bottle Shop: Belmont Station

Best Beer Bar or Taphouse: The Beermongers

Best Brewpub Experience: Fort George Brewery

Best Branding and Labels: Obelisk Beer

Craft Advocate of the Year: Jamie Floyd

Regional Brewing Company of the Year

North Coast: Fort George Brewery

Willamette: Block 15 Brewing

Central: pFriem Family Brewers

Eastern: Barley Brown’s Beer

Southern: Arch Rock Brewing

Brewery of the Year

Small: Terranaut Beer

Medium: ColdFire Brewing

Large: pFriem Family Brewers

Sessionable Hoppy Beers

GOLD: Pale, pFriem Family Brewers

SILVER: XPA, pFriem Family Brewers

BRONZE: Breakside Total Entertainment Forevet, Breakside Brewery

American IPA

GOLD: Lichen Grand Fir Brewing

SILVER: IPA, pFriem Family Brewers

BRONZE: Tropic Pines, Bend Brewing Company

Hazy or Juicy IPA

GOLD: 3way IPA, Fort George Brewery

SILVER: Populus, Brujos Brewing

BRONZE: Spelt Heazy, Hetty Alice Brewing Company

Imperial India Pale Ale

GOLD: Gastropod, Grand Fir Brewing

SILVER: Triple IPA, pFriem Family Brewers

BRONZE: High Desert Diesel, Sunriver Brewing Company

Dark Hoppy Beers

GOLD: Crux Stout, Crux Fermentation Project

SILVER: Breakside Cheat Codes, Breakside Brewery

BRONZE: Midnight Shenanigans, Deschutes Brewery

Golden, Blonde, and Other Light Ales

GOLD: Toby, Living Haus Beer Co

SILVER: CREAM Ale, Deschutes Brewery

BRONZE: Breakside Double Hockey Sticks, Breakside Brewery

Barrel-Aged Stouts

GOLD: Breakside Somebody New in the Old West, Breakside Brewery

SILVER: Oak & Ember, Alesong Brewing and Blending

BRONZE: Imperial Stout 2024, Ferment Brewing Company

Fruit Beers

GOLD: Raspberried at Sea, Pelican Brewing Company

SILVER: Wood Series: Hawaiian Imperial Stout, Sunriver Brewing Company

BRONZE: Shield Maiden Raspberry Saison, Viking Brewing Company

Experimental Beers and Specialty Beverages

GOLD: Karo Ya Maro, Terranaut Beer

SILVER: Cult Icon, Ginger Cult

BRONZE: Citra Drop Hop Water, Public Coast Brewing Company

Dark German and European Lagers

GOLD: Secret Secret, Wayfinder Beer

SILVER: Forever Time, Bend Brewing Company

BRONZE: Book Club Black Lager, Heater Allen/Gold Dot Beer

International Lagers

GOLD: Shinbatsu Japanese-Style Lager, Oak Union Brewing

SILVER: Mosca, Great Notion Brewing

BRONZE: Sweep the Leg, Level Beer

Classic UK Styles

GOLD: Leave It, B, Terranaut Beer

SILVER: Velvet Organic ESB, Hopworks Brewery

BRONZE: Fuggle Around, Worthy Brewing

Classic North American Styles

GOLD: Upside Brown Ale, Falling Sky Brewing

SILVER: Rewind IPA, Hetty Alice Brewing Company

BRONZE: Fuzztail, Sunriver Brewing Company

Fresh Hop Pale Ales and India Pale Ales

GOLD: Dino, Living Haus Beer Co

SILVER: Fresh Hop Splishy IPA, Baerlic Beer Company

BRONZE: Fresh Hop Mosaic Mega Pint, Bend Brewing Company

Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales

GOLD: Fresh Hop Sector 7, Von Ebert Brewing

SILVER: Fresh Hop Fields of Green, Fort George Brewery

BRONZE: Set Freshies To Haze, StormBreaker Brewing

Other Fresh Hop Beers

GOLD: Cones of Lorien, Binary Brewing

SILVER: Fresh Hop Green Idol, Oak Union Brewing

BRONZE: Fresh Hopped Italian Pils, Hetty Alice Brewing Company

Strong Beers

GOLD: Sparkling Lager, Wayfinder Beer

SILVER: Bucket Hat Bobby English Barley Wine, Away Days Brewing Co.

BRONZE: Cavatica Stout, Fort George Brewery

Stout and Porter

GOLD: Opacus Oatmeal Stout, StormBreaker Brewing

SILVER: Docklands Baltic Porter, Away Days Brewing Co.

BRONZE: Breakside Black Swift Stout, Breakside Brewery

Belgian, German Wheat, and Traditional Brett Beers

GOLD: Double Cross, Crux Fermentation Project

SILVER: Meet Your Maker, Monkless Belgian Ales

BRONZE: Breakside White, Breakside Brewery

Barrel-Aged Beers

GOLD: Longest NIght Port Barrel, McMenamins Edgefield Brewery

SILVER: Sometimes Things Take Longer, Fort George Brewery

BRONZE: Cinnamon Roll Maestro, Alesong Brewing and Blending

Coffee and Smoke Beers

GOLD: Bamberg Obsession, McMenamins Old Saint Francis School

SILVER: Midnight Flyer, Bevel Craft Brewing

BRONZE: Pipe Dream, Oregon City Brewing Co.

American Sour Beers

GOLD: Adventure Island, Level Beer

SILVER: Tarty to the Party Marionberry Sour Ale, Wild Ride Brewing

BRONZE: Slap & Pickle, Freebridge Brewing

Fruited Mixed Culture Beers

GOLD: whoopie pie, nebuleus

SILVER: ColdFire/UPRIGHT Kriek Arpeggio, ColdFire Brewing

BRONZE: Coming To Fruition: Cherry, Oregon City Brewing Co.

Hoppy Lagers

GOLD: Che Figata, Sunriver Brewing Company

SILVER: Green Idol West Coast Pilsner, Oak Union Brewing

BRONZE: West Coast Pilsner, pFriem Family Brewers

West Coast IPA

GOLD: Lava Lamp Potluck, Ruse Brewing

SILVER: Breakside Bayside IPA, Breakside Brewery

BRONZE: No Whammies, Sunriver Brewing Company

Light German and European Lagers

GOLD: 10° of Kevin Bacon, Oregon City Brewing Co.

SILVER: Gold Dot Helles, Heater Allen/Gold Dot Beer

BRONZE: Czech Lager, pFriem Family Brewers

Red Beers

GOLD: Diablo Rojo, Boneyard Beer

SILVER: Amber Lager, Upright Brewing

BRONZE: MacPelican’s Scottish Style Ale, Pelican Brewing Company

Mixed Culture Beers

GOLD: can we please just get this over with, nebuleus

SILVER: Elisabeth, ColdFire Brewing

BRONZE: Farmhouse, The Ale Apothecary

Flavored Beers

GOLD: Chili Beer, Calapooia Brewing Co.

SILVER: Munchies, Great Notion Brewing

BRONZE: Trainsong Saison: Cardamom & Chamomile, Oakshire Brewing Co

Pilsner

GOLD: Czech Pils, ColdFire Brewing

SILVER: Pilsner, pFriem Family Brewers

BRONZE: Pizza City, Ruse Brewing