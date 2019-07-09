White Claw is the face of the hard seltzer market, and rightfully so. As the younger cousin of Mark Anthony Brands' other big seller in the booze-infused beverage department, Mike's Hard Lemonade, it lives up to the hype. While it lacks a distinctive flavor profile, it manages to mask any hint of alcohol, coming perhaps the closest to tasting like a regular La Croix or other virgin seltzer—which can be dangerous, depending on the situation. Regardless, White Claw is a crowd pleaser across the board, whether you're looking for an easy-sipping seltzer or an easy buzz.