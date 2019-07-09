The name is a Ferris Bueller pun, but the wine is no joke. This is an Oregon riff on the Müller-Thurgau grape most commonly found in Austria, but if the thought of sugary Germanic winestuffs makes you nervous, there's no reason to fear. In Vejr's hands, this is an easy-drinking, orange-ish wine, crisp and clean, given about eight days of skin contact and partially vinified in Novum brand clay pots. The wine is made with the inclusion of frozen grape stems, a process Vejr stumbled upon—and perhaps self-invented—to help provide friction in the grape-crushing process and increase yield. Asked if this was a trick he learned in some winemaking school, Vejr replies, "I never went to winemaking school."