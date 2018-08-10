Reynolds joins the list of celebrities like Diddy, Matthew McConaughey and George Clooney—who sold his tequila line for $1 billion last year—who are cashing in on liquor. But Reynolds will be much more than a poster boy for Aviation. While not actually distilling the gin in Portland himself, he plans on upping his involvement with marketing, sales and distribution, which will expand its footprint across the U.S. and internationally.