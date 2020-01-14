Right-wing brawler Tusitala "Tiny" Toese was barred from participating in protests for two years in Multnomah County after pleading guilty on Jan. 14 to assault charges for punching a Portland antifascist in the face in the summer of 2018.
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Dailey also sentenced Toese to two years of probation and 80 hours of community service, and ordered him to pay restitution for Ledwith's medical bills.
Tim Ledwith, the man Toese attacked, told WW he is satisfied with the sentencing.
"It's been a long ordeal," Ledwith said. "I'm content with it just being done with."
Ledwith said he feels conflicted about Toese being prohibited from demonstrating for two years.
"I don't feel good about that. I also think that that's probably unconstitutional," he said.
Toese initially faced no charges following the June 2018 incident. WW raised questions about the police investigation of the assault last February.
Shortly after WW's story, prosecutors filed an indictment against Toese—nine months after the assault occurred.
"The only reason we were there today was partly because of your paper," Ledwith told WW. "Hopefully they employ the same sort of leniency on people that resist [right wing protesters]."
