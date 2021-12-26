Six Workers at Portland Nightclub Test Positive for COVID-19 After Weekend of Sold-Out Shows

According to three employees of a Central Eastside dance club, as many as 1,000 people were potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus between Friday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 19 and may not have been alerted.

The three employees, who work at a club called 45 East, all said that six club’s staff tested positive for COVID-19, following a weekend of sold-out shows.

The three employees who spoke with WW asked for anonymity, fearing they would lose their jobs or have trouble finding future employment.

“It was most of the front of house staff (bartenders and servers) who worked on Friday.” an employee tells WW. “By Tuesday, I think most of us tested positive for COVID.”

Peter Webb, the club’s manager, confirmed to WW that positive COVID tests did occur within his staff, and that the club postponed a show on Dec. 23 because of COVID.

“We did receive reports of positive tests from staff members this Tuesday,” Webb tells WW via email. He did not specify the number of positive tests.

Webb did not respond to multiple inquiries about whether the hundreds of patrons of the weekend’s shows were notified. No such notification could be seen on the club’s social media accounts or website.

A photographer who took pictures at the club on Friday for 45 East said he was not notified of the outbreak. Paul Garcia confirmed to WW on Dec. 24 that management did not inform him of the positive tests.

The positive tests among dance club staff come as Portland nightlife walks an uneasy line between holiday-season parties and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is more transmissible than previous virus strains.

45 East—a dance hall at 315 SE 3rd Avenue, in a building that previously held Rotture and Branx—is a two-floor warehouse-style nightclub, hidden by an unassuming warehouse exterior. The club received an Oregon liquor license last July. Known for sold-out electronica shows, the majority of 45 East’s red bricked interior is taken over by a large dance floor, with a maximum capacity of 750 people.

Garcia’s photographs at a Dec. 17 concert, featuring dubstep artist Blunts and Blondes, show a gyrating crowd of hundreds of dancing concertgoers bathed in a rainbow of laser lights. Many of them were not masked.

45 East’s health and safety policies, listed on its website, require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test for entry. In keeping with Oregon’s Statewide Indoor Mask mandate, masks are required.

No state or federal law requires businesses to report positive COVID-19 tests of employees to their customers. Instead, Oregon OSHA says employers must alert employees who were in close contact with a person who tested positive. Webb, the club manager, says he followed those rules.

But the three employees say that if patrons don’t know about the test results, that could increase the risk of patrons carrying the virus with them as they travel to see family this Christmas.

“On a busy night, we would usually have more than 600 people, so it could be 1,200 people that got exposed over the two nights,” one anonymous source says. “I had to tell somebody.”

News of the first positive COVID test spread quickly on a series of group chats By late evening on Tuesday, Dec. 21, almost the entire front-end staff in the chat reported they were unable to work due to health reasons, except for two who were out of town.

Chat logs obtained by WW show club management attempted to fill one of the vacancies caused by sick and quarantining employees, without telling the replacement staffer of the positive test results.

The request was met by outrage.

“You want me to risk my life for a 900 person show? Not tell me 70-80% of the bar staff is out with COVID?” the prospective fill-in staffer replied over text.

Others remained alarmed by the potential that sickened staff means a wider spread of COVID during the holidays.

“One of my greatest fears is that a customer brings COVID to their family when they go back home for Christmas,” One worker tells WW. “It’s not about us anymore, it’s about the bigger picture.”