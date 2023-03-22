Chair Tootie Smith Abruptly Reverses Her Vote to Approve Purchase of Quality Inn for Homeless Shelter, Killing Purchase

Last month, the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners approved the $15.2 million purchase of a 100-room Quality Inn Clackamas motel on Southeast Sunnyside Road to serve as transitional shelter for those seeking to get off the streets. The purchase, part of Project Turnkey and aided by funding from the Oregon Community Foundation, was then approved by a 3 to 2 margin.

“We know that purchasing this property is the right thing to do to help residents living outside stabilize their lives and get into permanent housing,” County Chair Tootie Smith said at the time.

But on Wednesday morning, Smith convened an emergency board meeting and abruptly reversed her vote. That’s despite neither the funding for the purchase nor shelter operations coming from the county’s general fund.

“After much deliberation and heartfelt consideration, listening to about everybody in Clackamas County that’s possible, I’ve decided to change my vote on Project Turnkey. It will not proceed,” Smith said. “The ‘no’ vote now charges to three, and the motion failed. It will not go forward. We’ve heard from the public that they needed to engaged, that they need more time. Now you have it.”

Smith said she would hold a series of summits on homelessness to bring together business leaders community members and faith leaders to discuss Project Turnkey, among other remedies to homelessness.

“Maybe [Project Turnkey] is too early in its time and can be addressed at a later date,” Smith said. “But for now, Project Turnkey won’t go forward as we had originally planned.”

Commissioner Martha Schrader said she still supported the purchase, and would not be altering her vote.

“I will not be changing my vote at this point. I still think it’s the right thing to do,” said Schrader. “We can continue to do the on the ground community work to allay the fears of the folks that see the savages of homelessness, people who are living in despair not he’s street in survival mode, and that’s why they behave the way they do.”

The meeting lasted no more than 15 minutes. Smith abruptly ended the meeting after giving each commissioner a chance to opine on the reversal.

County staff have worked for nearly two years to secure a Project Turnkey site for the county’s homeless population.