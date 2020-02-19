FRIDAY NIGHT
Boneyard Beer Pub
1955 NE Division St., Bend, 541-241-7184, boneyardbeer.com. 11 am-10 pm daily.
METALHEADS / There are really two different pubs inside Boneyard. On one side lies your standard dining space, with communal tables, counter service and a large attached patio, all handsomely decked out with a gear monkey, grunge-metal flair (including a motorcycle perched on the beer cooler). Then there's the back bar—a '70s-style lounge replete with curved black leather booths and cocktail tables. Music blares throughout. It's a perfect representation of the Boneyard ethos. If beer were a heavy-metal song, it would be RPM IPA, which everyone is familiar with by now. But don't overlook the crisp, spicy Pabo Pils (one of the best in town), or classics like Diablo Rojo (an old-school red ale), Bone-A-Fide (a dry, clean pale) or Backbone (a stout brewed with local Backporch Coffee). Jon Abernathy.
Bend Brewing
1019 NW Brooks St., Bend, 541-383-1599, bendbrewingco.com. 11:30 am-10 pm daily.
ON GOLDEN POND / Bend Brewing has long been a locals' favorite—a cozy downtown pub that flies in under the radar even though it's one of Bend's best-known breweries. The lodgelike atmosphere that's defined the place since it opened in 1995 remains, but a few changes came with new ownership. The property's much-needed upgrade included an expanded patio and added lawn that extends to the banks of Mirror Pond. You can still order the classics, like the crisp and grassy Metolius Golden Ale, or the piney Elk Lake IPA, but pay attention to the specialties and one-offs. Windward Export Pils, a collaboration with Buoy Beer (page 46), and Waist Deep Winter Ale, with notes of dark fruit, were standouts on a recent visit. The food game remains on point, and for my money, Bend Brewing has the best fries in town. Jon Abernathy.
Deschutes Brewery Bend Public House
1044 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-9242, deschutesbrewery.com. 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.
CHUTES AND LADDERS / Deschutes Brewery is an anchor of the Bend beer scene, popular among both locals and tourists. The flagship pub opened in 1988, introducing customers to groundbreaking brews like Mirror Pond Pale Ale and Black Butte Porter that have since become beloved classics sold across the country. You can still order those, and much more, at the original Bond Street location, which is a lot bigger than it was 30-plus years ago thanks to a two-story, 7,500-square-foot expansion. If you feel like everyone around you is drinking Fresh Squeezed IPA, with a grapefruit aroma and light caramel flavor, you're not imagining things. It remains one of Deschutes' most popular offerings. But there are plenty of other standouts to try. Red Chair, for example, should be your go-to December through February. The winter seasonal is readily available in grocery stores, but its citrus notes are more satisfying when the beer is fresh from the tap. On the lighter side is the new Wowza! hazy pale. With only 100 calories and a 4 percent ABV, you can down more than one in a single sitting. Elise Herron.
SATURDAY
Wild Ride Brewing
332 SW 5th St., Redmond, 541-516-8544, wildridebrew.com. 11 am-10 pm daily.
PEDAL TO THE METAL / Redmond's beer scene has been booming the past few years, and Wild Ride deserves much of the credit. Opened in 2014 inside a former Parr Lumber warehouse, the business was among the first in the region to embrace the food cart pod model, forgoing the hassle of a kitchen to focus on the beer. The brewery embraces classic styles, like the malty yet dry 3 Sisters American Red Ale and the bitter, crystal-clear Traction IPA. But Wild Ride doesn't shy away from experimentation, as demonstrated by its Tarty to the Party fruited sour series. Nut Crusher Peanut Butter Porter, originally introduced as a one-off that became a runaway hit, nails the peanut flavor. Everyone should taste it at least once. Jon Abernathy.
Worthy Brewing
495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend, 541-639-4776, worthybrewing.com. 11:30 am-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday. 806 NW Brooks St., No. 110, Bend, 541-678-6268, worthytapstacos.com. Noon-8 pm Sunday, 11 am-8 pm Monday, 11 am-9 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday.
STAR BAR / Plenty of beers could have you seeing stars—but at Worthy, you can literally go stargazing while you drink. On top of an extensive campus that includes a hop yard, greenhouse, massive solar array and an outdoor stage, the business boasts its very own "Hopservatory," featuring two high-powered telescopes. Plus, the bars and tables are made from wood from the old Oregon State Hospital—where One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest was filmed in 1975. Beer flights let you follow your bliss and choose six. The flagship Strata IPA goes well with the brewery's hippie-meets-Cuckoo's Nest memorabilia, with a definite ganja nose. And in winter, the limited-release Dark Muse Imperial Stout is a thick, decadent treat, night black with hints of molasses. Nicole Vulcan.
Crux Fermentation Project
50 SW Division St., Bend, 541-385-3333, cruxfermentation.com. 4-9 pm Monday, 11 am-9 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday, 10 am-9 pm Sunday.
SUNSET STRIP / Crux became one of Bend's must-visit breweries nearly the moment it opened. Part of the hype had to do with founder-brewmaster Larry Sidor, who came from Deschutes, but patrons were also excited because the beer stood out in a very crowded Central Oregon market. The epic view from the beer garden of the sun going down —and an hour of discounts surrounding the daily celestial occurrence—didn't hurt either. There is a beer here for almost everyone, whether that's the mainstay Pilz made with traditional Pilsner malts and Oregon Sterling hops, or a limited release like Doublecross—a dark Belgian-style ale. Always try an IPA from the handful on tap as well as a barrel-aged beauty that's part of the Banished series. Most recently, Ribbon of Darkness impressed, with its oak and chocolate notes. Heidi Howard.
Monkless Belgian Ales the Brasserie
803 SW Industrial Way, Suite 202, Bend, 541-797-6760, monkless.com. 11:30 am-9 pm Monday-Thursday, 11 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday, 11 am-9 pm Sunday.
DAILY VESPERS / Walking into Monkless' new second location overlooking the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District feels like you've set foot in a monastery. A wooden arch soars behind the bar, round chandeliers dangle from the ceiling, and handsome brick lines the walls. The centerpiece, though, is a long table made from an old-growth Ponderosa pine that once stood in Bend's Drake Park. It looks like a trunk split down the middle; the other half hangs above it as a light fixture. The food and beer are just as impressive. Monkless hired a Michelin star-trained chef to craft European-style dishes, like wild mushroom spaetzle and fresh steamed mussels. Order any of the curated flights, which demonstrate the confidence the brewers have in their beer: Monkless beverages are served next to world-class names like Chimay and Delirium. Heidi Howard.
Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way, No. 185, Bend, 541-633-7821, imbrewing.com. 11:30 am-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday.
DIY BEER / Located in Bend's Box Factory, a sort of historical mini-mall offering shopping and dining near the Old Mill District, Immersion is unique among the region's brewpubs in that it includes a Brew-It-Yourself business. Prospective beer makers can sign up for a two- to three-hour brewing session, yielding two cases of 22-ounce bombers several weeks later. Don't worry if that's not your thing; the pub serves a delicious, diverse lineup of beers crafted by experts. Several core brands anchor the tap list, such as Sexy Girlfriend, a fruited kettle sour with mango flavors, and the Hazy Sol Seeker IPA. Cold Weather Classic is a roasty chocolate porter you'll want to drink after a day at Bachelor. You can also now take six-packs to go after Immersion began canning beers last year. Jon Abernathy.
SUNDAY
Bevel Craft Brewing
911 SE Armour Road, Suite B, Bend, 541-972-3835, bevelbeer.com. 11 am-9 pm Monday-Saturday, 11 am-8 pm Sunday.
FLYING SAUCERS / Nate and Valarie Doss already had an unconventional career before deciding to open a brewery: They're professional disc golfers, with seven world championship titles between them. After Nate brewed his first batch of beer at home in 2012, it didn't take long before the two were drawing up plans to go pro in a second field. Bevel, named after the edge of the disc used in their sport of choice, opened last spring on the city's eastside and anchors a handful of food carts. The theme is fleshed out in the taproom with decorative molding made of brightly colored flying saucers, a goal basket that hangs from the ceiling, and white plastic Frisbees used as taster trays. The brewery is hop-focused, so get your sampler filled with beers like Course Record, an IPA brewed with 100 pounds of rye malt that makes it a slightly chewier, spiced-up take on the style, and the Cascadian dark ale, which delivers a whisper of chocolate before the bitterness rushes in. Don't leave without trying your hand at jingling the chains—a full-sized disc golf basket is planted outside the taproom. Andi Prewitt.
Sunriver Brewing Galveston Pub
1005 NW Galveston Ave., Bend, 541-408-9377, sunriverbrewingcompany.com. 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 4, Sunriver, 541-593-3007. 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday. 329 Oakway Road, Eugene, 541-876-5048. 11 am-10 pm Monday-Saturday, 11 am-9 pm Sunday.
YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE / Since Bend has the highest average number of sunny days in Oregon, breweries need their patio game to be on point. Sunriver's Galveston Pub manages to do a whole lot with its little patch of pavement: Tables ring a stone-lined fire pit, and when the wind picks up, you can duck inside a replica of the Shevlin Park covered bridge that had a cameo in the 1993 Disney flick Homeward Bound. If somebody gave out awards for outdoor ingenuity, Sunriver would surely be honored. The brewery has a knack for winning—a separate "menu" on tables documents its various trophies and titles. To taste some gold-medal quality, go with the Fuzztail Hefeweizen, a pleasant departure from the style's typical banana and clove flavors that instead offers a bright squeeze of grapefruit. And you can never go wrong with a hazy here. Unlike other one-note opaque brews, Sunriver's glide through multiple flavors, like the Feeling Sixy's combo of citrus and peach. A pair of export stouts sampled side by side is a reminder of the wonderful variation these dark beers can exhibit—one was like a robust, hopped-up cup of coffee, while the other offered a smooth, round mouthful of molasses. Andi Prewitt.
The Ale Apothecary
30 SW Century Drive, No. 140, Bend, 541-797-6265, thealeapothecary.com. 2-8 pm Wednesday-Saturday, 11 am-4 pm Sunday.
RARE BARRELS / Paul Arney's wild-fermented, bottle-conditioned beers have been a hot ticket for Northwest beer enthusiasts since he began making small batches at his cabin in the woods outside Bend in 2011. These days, it's much easier to track down a bottle from the Ale Apothecary. Arney opened a tasting room on Bend's inner west side three years ago. In addition to a striking selection of bottles holding a playful combination of components—such as the Biere de Coupage des Fruits, part of the business's Beer Recovery Project that ages leftover wort in pinot noir barrels and combines that with fruit—a handful of flagship sours are on tap. Sahalie, with its hints of tropical fruit, and Sahati, featuring woody notes, are always worth revisiting. Branch out with the grisette, a light-yellow cereal-flavored brew with a hint of tartness. Or just ask what's about to sell out to make sure you don't miss something special. Nicole Vulcan.
GoodLife Brewing
70 SW Century Drive, Bend, 541-728-0749, goodlifebrewing.com. Noon-10 pm daily.
HOW SWEET IT IS / GoodLife's beers are tailored for easy drinking—even the heavier ales go down smooth. At the Bierhall, patrons get a front-row seat to the brewing process thanks to large windows behind the bar that provide a view of the massive tanks. There's much more to sample than just the business's most well-known beer—Sweet As! The Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning ale is inoffensive and easy to drink ("boring but gets the job done" is how one bartender described it), but do yourself a favor and go for something more adventurous. Sippy Cup Hazy Pale, for instance, is honey-smooth and sweet, while the Pass Stout, described by one customer as "a whole meal," is robust and chocolaty. Elise Herron.
Cascade Lakes Brewing The Lodge
1441 SW Chandler Ave., No. 100, Bend, 541-388-4998, cascadelakes.com. 855 SW 7th St., Redmond, 541-923-1795. 11 am-10 pm daily.
ON THE COMEBACK TRAIL / Central Oregon's second-oldest brewery doesn't often get the respect it deserves, but Cascade Lakes Brewing is worth a second look these days. While the brewery is located in Redmond, it's the Lodge in Bend that draws most people. It's best described as a cross between a ski chalet and a sports bar, with a slightly shabby-chic dive patina, and that's where the appeal lies. The beers are solid, too; over the past year, new brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, formerly of Deschutes (page 56), has revitalized the taps. Check out his OG Kush Hoppy Pale Ale for a dank, spicy, crisp beer. Don't overlook the classic Blonde Bombshell for an easy-drinking session, or the 20-Inch Brown for a well-brewed example of a style that's, unfortunately, fallen by the wayside.
Jon Abernathy.
MONDAY
Three Creeks Brewing
721 S Desperado Court, Sisters, 541-549-1963, threecreeksbrewing.com. 11:30 am-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday. 265 E Barclay Drive, Sisters. Noon-8 pm Thursday-Saturday, June through September.
COWBOY UP / I instantly start using the word "howdy" whenever I walk into Three Creeks. Maybe it's the saloon-style swinging doors, the rustic interior, or the staff's hospitality—whatever the trigger is, I can't help but greet everyone like a white hat in a Western. If you're here with no kids in tow, head to the bar, where there's a pool table, a fireplace, and an illustrated tutorial on the brewing process on one wall. After learning how the beer got to your glass, order one of the popular offerings from Three Creeks' year-round lineup, like FivePine Chocolate Porter or Knotty Blonde. Though you can't go wrong with something from the Barrel-Aged Desperado Series. During November and December, Rudolph Imperial Red is a favorite—demand was so high during my visit, all the bottles were sold out. Heidi Howard.
If you’re staying:
Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House
42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend, 458-202-1090, bunkandbrew.com.
HOSTEL BEER ADVENTURES / Adventure traveler, dirtbag, gadabout. Whatever you call yourself, Bend's Bunk+Brew is the hostel experience you've been seeking. Whether you end up in a private room or communal dorm, your ridiculously affordable stay gets you a complimentary beer at check-in, and places you within easy walking distance of no less than six breweries. Venturing farther afield? Check out the hostel's Dirtbag Express shuttle. Jon Abernathy.
