CHUTES AND LADDERS / Deschutes Brewery is an anchor of the Bend beer scene, popular among both locals and tourists. The flagship pub opened in 1988, introducing customers to groundbreaking brews like Mirror Pond Pale Ale and Black Butte Porter that have since become beloved classics sold across the country. You can still order those, and much more, at the original Bond Street location, which is a lot bigger than it was 30-plus years ago thanks to a two-story, 7,500-square-foot expansion. If you feel like everyone around you is drinking Fresh Squeezed IPA, with a grapefruit aroma and light caramel flavor, you're not imagining things. It remains one of Deschutes' most popular offerings. But there are plenty of other standouts to try. Red Chair, for example, should be your go-to December through February. The winter seasonal is readily available in grocery stores, but its citrus notes are more satisfying when the beer is fresh from the tap. On the lighter side is the new Wowza! hazy pale. With only 100 calories and a 4 percent ABV, you can down more than one in a single sitting. Elise Herron.