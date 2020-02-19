BLOCK PARTY / Before Nick Arzner opened Block 15 in 2008, he scoured the nation's breweries for inspiration. The budding beer maker wasn't impressed by what he found. It's hard to imagine a time when tap lists weren't ever-changing kaleidoscopes, but more than a dozen years ago, consumers would typically encounter a standard lineup of six or seven beers along with perhaps one or two that would make a brief seasonal appearance. That was too static for Arzner. Eventually, he stumbled across a producer in a Detroit suburb with several dozen handles always in flux. That experience prompted Arzner to launch Block 15 with half the taps always in rotation, and he hasn't stopped setting ambitious goals since. The brewery's 1926 brick building doesn't look like a hub of innovation, but the pub houses one of the state's first coolships, an open-top, flat fermentation vessel, and pours a wide variety from nearly 20 taps, including a wheat ale made with fresh stone fruit that tastes as delicate as a kiss on the forehead from the Sugar Plum Fairy, and a robust porter brewed with maple syrup and conditioned on American sugar maple wood. How have I come this far and not mentioned Sticky Hands, the brewery's perennially popular double IPA? Sure, you can get it around Portland, but a beer this dank deserves to be sampled fresh and as close to the source as possible. Andi Prewitt.