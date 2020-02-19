This year's Guide to Oregon Beer was developed with the same principle in mind: We want you to explore the dynamic and widely varied breweries in the city you call home, but when you take that trip to the coast this summer or hit the road for a Ducks or Beavers game in the fall, we also want you to check out the beer scene there. That's why we've organized descriptions of the most highly recommended producers as quadrant-by-quadrant pub crawls in Portland and day or weekend trips for seven different regions across the state. The ambitious can strictly adhere to each suggested itinerary for a booze-soaked getaway or simply use it as a reference when you find yourself somewhere in need of a solid pint. New to the 2020 edition is a map of Eastern Oregon breweries that function as ideal pit stops when headed to vacation destinations like Walla Walla, Wash., and Wallowa Lake.