RISE AND SHINE / The Wheel gets two things totally right: pizza and beer. Its spin on the lesser-known New Haven pie uses a naturally leavened dough for great flavor and digestibility, baked to a fine, leopardy char on a hot, hot stone. And refreshing, clean lagers, like Vanora Amber and Columns Black, pair particularly well with slices and salads. The fact that both pizza and beer travel less than 20 feet to get to your mouth, and many ingredients are sourced locally, makes this a popular destination for dates and families. Speaking of fresh, the Haze 4 Days series of IPAs rotates in new and popular hop varieties with each batch and shouldn't be missed. Also, don't overlook any collaborations between head brewer Tobias Schock and other beer makers, vintners or distillers. The Dark and Stormy, for instance, aged in rum barrels from Thinking Tree Spirits just 15 minutes away, has deep molasses notes and enough cocktail inspiration to transport you to the nearest speak-easy. Aaron Brussat.