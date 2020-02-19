Lagers are riding a wave of popularity, and Allen just had a hand in creating one that is not only a standout among its peers; the beer is also establishing an emerging sub-style. Terrifica, a collaboration between Allen, Wayfinder (page 24) brewmaster Kevin Davey, and Mat Sandoval, head brewer at Modern Times' Portland location (page 24), is a perfect example of how brewers can take a historic style or method and, just by giving it a tweak, create something entirely fresh that renews excitement. The Pilsner (formerly called Terrifico) is an homage to a beer that, up until a few years ago, didn't have much name recognition. Tipopils, first produced in 1996 by Birrificio Italiano in Northern Italy, isn't all that different from its German counterparts. The major distinction is that the beer breaks from tradition by employing dry hopping, which amplifies the herbal aroma. Count Firestone Walker's Pivo Pils and Luppolo by Oxbow Brewing among the other lauded beers it inspired.