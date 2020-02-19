Last year, when Arney and Currie sampled liquid from their barrels to evaluate progress, they realized Wheat Jr. had turned a corner. The tannic quality tamed with time, creating a mouthfeel that was no longer coarse and chewy, but rich and velvety. With its layers of earth and funk gliding across the tongue, it's the silkiest beer we've had all year—the sensation of slipping into a vintage leather jacket that becomes a supple second skin. Wheat Jr. is not what Arney expected from frugal thinking, but he wouldn't have it any other way.