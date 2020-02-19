When it comes to crafting hazys, Benware and Kalis start most batches with a base of Citra and Mosaic hops, reliable go-tos prized for their juicy, tropical and floral characteristics. With Imaginary Lines, they chose to throw in some Stratas to push the berry flavors even further to the front. Benware also pressed for the addition of oats to the grain base to give the fruit notes an added boost. The result is a smooth, clean IPA with a silky mouthfeel and citrus finish. It's not only the beer they want to drink; Imaginary Lines is exactly what the market demands right now as well, helping to solidify Ruse's status as one of the best breweries in town.