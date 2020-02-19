At least, that's the prevailing opinion of the Upright Brewing founder among industry nerds. And when his small-batch beers keep landing on our top 10 list of the state's most outstanding offerings—Ganum's current streak began in 2015—it's hard to disagree with them. The latest case in point: Saison Ellende, which is described as "an amaro-inspired brew blended from nocino, fortified muscat, and pinot noir barrels." Maybe he threw in a little magic pixie dust, too.