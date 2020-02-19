The secret lies in the brewery's choice of ingredients. French Quarter features three types of rye, each adding a layer of complexity and a slick, weighty quality to the mouthfeel. It's then aged for 15 months in barrels that once held brandy, which isn't in the cocktail, but the spirit imparts the herbal qualities of vermouth and the smooth caramel of cognac to the nearly 10 percent ABV beer, along with a fruity, alcoholic zip to the aroma.