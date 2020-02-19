The recipe for this double IPA is key to understanding its complexity. Whereas the majority of beers are made up of anywhere from 60 to 100 percent barley malt, depending on the style, Claim 52 head brewer Bryce Fisher used oats for 50 percent of his grain bill—an ungodly amount of the gummy adjunct—plus lactose, milk sugar that gives the liquid some body as well as a creamy sensation. All of that, plus a bag of New Zealand Wai-iti hops—peachy, succulent and flecked with lime zest—add up to a 21st century brewer's mad scientist project.