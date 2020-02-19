Acquired tastes / The storied history of what is now Oregon's largest brewery (albeit no longer independent) stretches back to 1984, in a somewhat sketchy part of town we now call the Pearl District. When Kurt and Rob Widmer opened their little brewing enterprise, they were hoping just to survive, make enough money to keep themselves housed and fed, and expand the range of beer available in Portland. The climb was not just uphill, but akin to scaling a 90-degree vertical wall, and a slippery one at that. More than three decades later, that barrier has been breached, torn down and left behind. The brewery morphed from a tiny, struggling operation to a merged entity with Seattle's Redhook to a wholly owned piece of the world's largest beer conglomerate, Anheuser-Busch InBev. So does Widmer have any mojo at all? In a word, yes. But a lack of transparency hasn't made finding that out easy, especially with the 2019 closure of its taproom. Sure, you can find classics at the supermarket: the Hefe, Upheaval IPA and Brrr Hoppy Red are all credible. But Widmer is also making experimental offerings, like a big barrel-aged stout called "Your Ego Is Not Your Amigo" served at a recent brewery tour. Find me a bar that pours it, though. There was a time when you could taste batches from the Widmers' pilot system in the Gasthaus. Why don't they reopen that damned taproom and give those beers the showcase they deserve? Don Scheidt.