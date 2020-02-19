PLAYLAND / Sometimes the perfect afternoon means hunkering down with a book and a beer in the corner of a quiet bar. When such a mood strikes, stay far away from Level. But if you're looking for a scene more like perpetual summer camp—where the squeals of children are the predominant soundtrack, open fields beckon, and anyone who plops down next to you at the communal picnic tables becomes a friend—then head to this 2-acre plot in the industrial hinterlands of Northeast Portland. Level is not for everybody—online reviews include more than one comparison of the business's converted greenhouse to a "day care." But in Portland, having kids doesn't mean every outing is limited to Chuck E. Cheese. Level's founders also have children, which pushed them to produce beers with an alcohol content that won't leave your head spinning, like the crisp, 4.5-percent ABV Grisetta Stone, whose flavors bob between citrus and black pepper. Two IPAs—the West Coast-style Game On! and the hazy Stable Genius—continue to be the brewery's top performers, both in execution and popularity. But on a recent visit, after the kids a few tables over began digging into birthday cake, I couldn't help but order Level's stout, which is basically a cake in adult-beverage form. Andi Prewitt.