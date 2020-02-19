IT'S ALL GOOD / Breakside would do just fine churning out one impossibly smooth and crushable IPA after another, and its humble taproom in Milwaukie houses more than enough medals to underscore that point. But brewmaster Ben Edmunds is never one to leave "good enough" alone—it seems his primary goal is to flex on the competition by fine-tuning interpretations of all the hottest new beer trends, whether that's a thick and peachy hazy IPA like Star Sprinkles, or the soft and refreshing SoCal Pils. The 2017 addition of a glistening two-story taproom in Slabtown gave Edmunds and his team the freedom to explore adventurous brews that complement Breakside's classics, making it one of the best breweries in town to sample emerging styles. Unfortunately, the two flights on offer are prix fixe, which may dissuade IPA bros from branching out to try the perfectly balanced stouts and outstanding sours that dot the menu. Bottom line, though: Breakside's least impressive beers are often better than the most popular tap handles at many other breweries. Pete Cottell.