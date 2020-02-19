MOUNTAIN HIGH / Getting to Terminal Gravity is a six-hour journey that takes you through the Gorge, over high desert and across nearly 20 miles of canyonland before dead-ending at the snow-streaked Wallowa Mountains. It's that sense of isolation and jaw-dropping natural beauty that makes you appreciate everything here a little more, from the creek that meanders by picnic tables in the brewpub's front yard to the Corriente beef that arrives in your burger. The environment also contributes to the quality of the beer: Terminal Gravity's water comes from the surrounding streams fed by snow runoff.