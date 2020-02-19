The first step to Ching Ching's development took place at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver that year. That's where Cornett sampled an early example of an American kettle sour—Southern California-based the Bruery's Hottenroth Berliner Weisse—a style she hadn't been impressed with in the past, but the beer's light base and lack of funky wild yeast flavors was striking. That prompted her to hit up other brewers for tips on kettle souring, and based on those suggestions, she developed Desert Rose, a Berliner weisse with hibiscus and craisins. Not immediately satisfied with the outcome, Cornett shelved the idea, until her assistant brewer brought in a bottle of Pom Wonderful a few months later. With newfound inspiration from the non-alcoholic, pressed-pomegranate beverage, Cornett wrote a new recipe for a kettle sour brewed with the fruit and called it Ching Ching.