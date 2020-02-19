PLEASE PAUSE HERE / A brewery can thrive anywhere if the beer is good enough. For a dozen years now, Hopworks has lured people to a part of town that has a lot of traffic but few want to linger. In fact, the former bulldozer showroom has become as family-friendly as a McDonald's Playland. Given the prominent kiddo presence and the brewery's age, it might be easy to assume Hopworks is comfortable coasting along on its flagship IPAs. But in addition to putting out an impressive lineup of core and seasonal beers, founder Christian Ettinger and head brewer Justin Miller continually refresh the tap list with limited releases, like the barrel-aged oatmeal stout Cashmere, churning with bourbon and chocolate, or their most recent submission to the Holiday Ale Festival, which was inspired by a Scandanavian Christmas cookie and tastes like a juicy raspberry soaked in booze. The bike frames above the bar illustrate Ettinger's commitment to sustainability, even when it might be easier to neglect environmental duties. For instance, Hopworks has been experimenting with Kernza, a deep-rooted plant that requires fewer resources to grow, even though the long, thin shape of the grain is challenging to brew with. You can now taste it in a Belgian wit balancing refreshing orange citrus with spicy clove. Andi Prewitt.