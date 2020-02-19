BIG BIRD / There are much more interesting beach towns in Oregon than Pacific City. Other than the giant sand dune and Haystack Rock, not much is worth seeing in this sleepy village. So the fact that Pelican Brewing has made it a destination almost entirely on its own is pretty remarkable, even if the concept is a no-brainer: Drop a pub within a few feet of the ocean, and people are bound to come. It's not just the location, either: Pelican's beers are superb. The light and bready Kiwanda Cream Ale has racked up more than 50 awards to date—it tastes as if the brewers envisioned one of those bright, summer days on the coast and wrote a recipe to match. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Tsunami Export Stout, which drinks like a wave of chocolate syrup slamming against your tongue. The 24-year-old brewery's classics have been joined by newer IPA offerings, including Beak Bender, which gets its bold citrus swirl from a custom-made device that allows the brewers to add hops without introducing flavor-degrading oxygen to the batch. That kind of innovation has allowed Pelican to expand its empire—look for the latest pub to open in Lincoln City next year. Andi Prewitt.