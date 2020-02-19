SPRAWL OUT / Edgefield isn't the crown jewel of the McMenamins empire—it's the Camelot. At the 74-acre property in Troutdale, you'll find an outdoor music venue, a golf course, hotel, spa, winery, distillery and 10 different bars, one of which is located in a former power station, another in a cigar room. It's downright Gatsby-esque, but not nearly that exclusive. In summer, you're guaranteed to wind up attending at least one show, vibing on the grass to Lizzo or Willie Nelson or Portugal the Man, and someone you know is probably planning a wedding there as you read this. But what is there for those with beer-blinders on? Why drive 20 minutes out of town when there's literally a dozen other McMenamins properties in Portland proper pouring staples like Hammerhead Ale and Terminator Stout? Well, as with everything Brian and Mike McMenamin do, the experience is what matters, and this one's hard to beat—you're free to walk the grounds with pint in hand, too—but Edgefield is also where you can sample rarer brews, like the rich and chewy Altered States Altbier and the Paradise Punch POG Sour, which succeeds where many sours fail in truly tasting like summer in a glass. Matthew Singer.