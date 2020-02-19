SURVIVOR: MCMINNVILLE / There's a better than decent chance the brewery that turned you on to craft beer has shuttered in recent years. But Golden Valley has survived the churn, producing one solid beer after another at the eastern edge of downtown McMinnville since 1993. The business also specializes in the styles that you were most likely exposed to early on, changing the way you thought about beer and what it should taste like; the lineup includes a fruity Kölsch, an earthy ESB, and the citrusy Chehalem Mountain IPA that's relatively mild when it comes to bitterness. However, brewmaster Piper Gladwill, formerly of Fort George Brewery (page 46) in Astoria, mixes things up with a variety of sample-worthy limited releases. On a recent visit, the tap list ranged from a creamy, vanilla-tinged eggnog milk stout to a sour aged with Brettanomyces in oak and finished on fresh-picked Willamette Valley raspberries. Closer to town, Golden Valley hosts a second pub just off Highway 26 in Beaverton. Matt Wastradowski.