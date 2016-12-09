Earlier this week, UPS announced that it has selected Portland as its test city for its new trike delivery service.
The trike is "electrically-assisted," using a battery to assist with pedaling. It looks like a mix between a futuristic space bike, with a large, arched front window and a 19th century buggy. It opens in the back like a standard UPS truck, only it carries much less.
"Portland, like all cities, is looking for ways to fight urban congestion and pollution," said outgoing Portland Mayor, Charlie Hales in a press release. "It's great when a company like UPS brings us a unique solution that will help us combat climate change and protect the environment."
UPS says Portland made sense as the tryout location because UPS employees already use traditional bikes to make deliveries.
If the trike works well in Portland, UPS says they plan to bring it to other cities.
Comments