I am not a nudist. My first real experience with public nudity was on a Greek island right after college. But that was Greece. This is my neighborhood. Someone from my office might be here. A guy in nothing but a helmet strolls past, holds up a hand. I look him straight in the eye while we high-five. He winks and continues strolling. "Check this guy out," my husband whispers, pointing to a man who has painted his entire body brown and glued tufts of fur to his chest, forearms and feet. A few feet away is an old woman wearing only a denim apron, behind her a little girl with wild blonde hair dancing on a platform attached to the back of her dad's bike. She swings her hips and pumps her arms to the beat of the closest speaker. I fidget with my bikini. It feels tight and hot, more like a turtleneck than two triangles of cloth.