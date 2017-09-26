But last spring, the bike lane became a contentious subject when the Portland Business Alliance launched a campaign against Better Naito that was staked on anecdotal complaints. It started with a public letter by Sandra McDonough, the CEO of the business lobbying group, addressed to Dan Saltzman. In the letter, McDonough wrote: "Already this year, employers are hearing complaints from employees about Better Naito. Though PBOT has indicated additional travel time of less than two minutes, it is inconsistent with what we hear from road users."