Bill Walton is an NBA champion, one of the greatest college basketball players of all-time, a Trail Blazers legend and psychedelic sports broadcaster of perhaps even greater legend. He is also a longtime cycling advocate—back in the day, Walton was known for riding his bike to games, and fans would stand on their porches to cheer him on. (Cycling also factors heavily into the 1970s cult-classic Blazers doc Fast Break.)