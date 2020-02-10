Portland's only mountain bike park is about to undergo a $5.75 million makeover.
Gateway Green recently announced that it will begin construction on major upgrades next month. The new plans include improved trails, more pump tracks, public restrooms and a new "gravity oriented" trail.
The 25-acre off-road cycling park opened in 2017 after over a decade of planning. It was intended as a dirt path oasis for Portland's mountain bikers, who've long pushed back against the city's lack of technical, off-road trails.
The upgrades are part of the park's multiphase buildup. The third and final round of construction is not expected to begin for another few years.
Gateway Green will close for construction in March, and reopen when the upgrades are complete in November.
