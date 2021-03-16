Bike Gallery has new ownership and a new image. Over the weekend, all six of the Portland cycling shops reopened as Trek Bicycle.
Founded in 1974, Bike Gallery was one of Portland's oldest bike retailers. The local chain sold to Trek Bicycle Corp. early this year.
"I was not looking to sell the stores, I believe it's the best time ever to be in the bike business," former Bike Gallery owner Mike Olson wrote in an email to employees that was published in part by Bike Portland. "I am excited to see what Trek can do with the company we built over the last 18 years. Although I know this is the right decision. It is made with mixed emotions."
Recently, the stores closed for a rebranding and reopened March 13 with new signage. Bikegallery.com now reroutes to Trek's site.
According to an employee that WW spoke to over the phone, little else has changed. Bike Gallery already had an extensive inventory of Trek bikes, and employees were offered positions at the rebranded stores.
Comments