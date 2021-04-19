Portland cyclists rejoice—Pedalpalooza is returning this year.
Organizers recently announced that the festival of themed bike rides—which include, most notably, the World Naked Bike Ride—will take place this year from June 1 through the end of August. That’s three times longer than usual. Normally, the event lasts for just the month of June.
The extended time frame is meant to stretch out the festivities and allow for smaller groups. All participants will be required to wear a mask.
Though Pedalpalooza wasn’t technically canceled last year, the citywide group bike rides the festival has become known for didn’t take place. Instead, organizers announced a theme for each day and encouraged Portlanders to ride on their own time.
This summer, Pedalpalooza will return to its usual model of community submitted group rides. The organization is currently accepting submissions.
