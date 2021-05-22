The next time an e-bike shoots past you while you’re pedaling your manual ride around Portland, it just might be Damian Lillard.
In an interview with Men’s Journal, the Trailblazers point guard revealed that he’s upgraded from his customized scraper and bought himself a $2,500 ebike.
During quarantine, Lillard’s fiancé, Kay’La Hanson, suggested that the couple buy bikes.
“When she said, ‘Let’s get some bikes’ I was thinking, like, Mongoose bikes,” Lillard told Men’s Journal. “But we went to this bike store. I didn’t know bikes were this expensive.”
Until last year, Lillard was apparently unaware of Portland’s e-bike craze.
“It’s crazy because I didn’t even know these kind of bikes existed,” said Lillard. “But I like it a lot.”
Who knows? Maybe if we’re lucky, Lillard will show off his new two-wheeled ride when the Blazers come home for the playoffs, like he did with his scraper in 2019.
You can read the whole interview here.
Comments