However, we are pros, and as such, we decided to experiment with taste, terpenes and cookie variety to see if we could make the perfect experience even more perfecter. Armed with a vaporizer in the basement of a private club, we filled bag after bag while chewing on four of the five most popular Girl Scout cookies, plus a gluten-free cookie no one should ever order, to determine which strain goes best with each cookie. We did it for you, dear reader. Only for you.