The terpenes in this hog are not shy when it comes to shining bright for our senses. The most apparent is limonene, which explains the lemon zest flavor and pungent smell. My nose and taste buds detected the people's terpene, Pinene, known for its stress-free capabilities and invigoration. The slight spicy flavor also hint at some adequate levels of Caryophyllene in the profile, which may or may not have caused a sense of lightness and calm in my body. Ultimately, the taste was sharp and sweet, but overall the smoke was clean as a damn whistle.