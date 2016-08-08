This level of cannabis required a water lamp to fully enjoy the ride and "Nice as F*#K" on repeat. I loaded up a fat bowl of the sticky for a pre-podcast smoke session and learned quickly of it's power. The smoke swirled into my lungs gracefully and were filled before I realized what was happening. A familiar heavy tickle formed in the back of my throat. It felt as if someone rung out the tension out in my shoulders and back like a wet rag. A drum beat of energy began to build from within me. It was party time! My co-host and I were sent reeling for a time. Our memories may have been wiped. I giggled as we struggled with setting up the microphones.