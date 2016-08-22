The nugs are outdoor grown and I love this! The leaves have a golden tint which is highlighted by hearty burnt orange hairs. The dense cloudy trichomes hint at stoney goodness. The Jedi herb beams from it's packaging and could be a bust in the hall of fame if voted in on aroma alone. The buds crumble perfectly and sharp woody, citrus, fuel and sweet notes escape in all directions. I'm confident in saying I detect the terpenes limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. The uplift accompanied by an attitude adjustment and lingering calmness was further evidence of which. On top of that, the smoke was surprisingly smooth out of my handy old pipe.