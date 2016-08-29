Breaking one of the chunky buds in half lets the aroma flood gates wide open. The smell of sweet berries and earthy notes are the most intense. The juiciness almost tricks you into to taking a bite out of the buds. The earthiness makes me believe there is solid levels of the woody and earthy terpene, humulene. This is where the iconic "kushy" smell starts to form. The high-powered sweetness is coming from a combo of the terpenes myrcene and limonene. My guess is that is that there is a larger amount of limonene compared to myrcene, which would explain its more stimulating and euphoric effects. The balance of this with the bright body high is kick ass.