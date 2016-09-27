Rolling the buds between my fingers releases sharp and familiar smells. This is the chronic that old school smokers talk about. It's all about that "old weed smell." Down and dirty funky stuff that takes one to a special place. If the goal is to be "classically stoned," this bud is for y'all. This will take your body to a funky good place. Flash back to the good times, when we didn't know the strain names and test results. We only knew the varieties based on the stink they gave off.