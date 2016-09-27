By Carlos Swan
The SFV OG Kush is an indica dominant strain with a heavy and enjoyable body high. The nugs look like a hybrid between a Charlie Brown christmas tree and a fuzzy cactus. Gooey brown trichomes coat the leaves and the flower looks reflective. Call it a snow bunny! It's orange hairs snake out of the bud, resembling camp fire flames. It will call to you.
Rolling the buds between my fingers releases sharp and familiar smells. This is the chronic that old school smokers talk about. It's all about that "old weed smell." Down and dirty funky stuff that takes one to a special place. If the goal is to be "classically stoned," this bud is for y'all. This will take your body to a funky good place. Flash back to the good times, when we didn't know the strain names and test results. We only knew the varieties based on the stink they gave off.
Call me a hound dog, but I definitely got major whiffs of lemon house cleaner, pine forest breezes, and musty earthy mash ups. Blame the deep aroma therapies on the most dominant terpenes : Limonene, Pinene, and Humulene. Call this a trifecta of the "good stuff" that enhances the overall effects of ones high.
The flavor was like bitter sweet dark chocolate mixed with pine needles and leon zest. It will tickle the throat in the best ways.
A few bowls may resinate some pain relief, inflammation fighting power, mood elevation, stress melting tingles, pleasant euphoria good for talking and watching Sunday night football, recording podcasts, laughing at Jimmy Kimmel on the Emmy's, whipping through laundry, cooking up some stir fry, and an earlier bed time.
A little goes a long ways. So, put the Chronic 2001 on and see what all the fuss is about…
