These Are the Nine Cannabis Products We're Excited About Right Now

The meditational benefits of this tree sap-like substance extends far and wide. The sun-grown cannabis used in the RSO is grown in Williams, Ore., surrounded by the Siskiyou Mountains. Two of the best uses for it are pain management and to combat insomnia. Starting with a Bic pen tip-sized drop on the finger will get things started. A little goes a long, long way. The aftertaste will be spicy, sweet and earthy. Mixing it with a drink or food item only adds to the flavor spectrum. This RSO has a pronounced euphoric mental effect that fades into breaking up tension in the body and mind.